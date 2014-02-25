FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Feb retail sales grow at fastest rate since June 2012 - CBI
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

UK Feb retail sales grow at fastest rate since June 2012 - CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British retail sales grew at the fastest pace since June 2012 in the first part of February, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

After a slow beginning to the year, the CBI distributive trades survey’s sales balance rose to +37, its highest level since June 2012, from +14 in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise to +15.

The expected sales balance for March was +28, rising from +15 the previous month.

“Overall sales have been remarkably resilient in the face of disruption from the exceptional weather across the UK, which has badly affected many families and businesses,” said Barry Williams, who chairs the CBI survey panel and is a senior executive at Asda, Wal-Mart’s British supermarket chain.

“Although we are by no means seeing a universally confident shopper, the positive indicators have perhaps given some people the urge to spend.”

The CBI said the rise in sales volumes was driven by grocers, clothing, and furniture and carpet retailers.

British retail sales volumes fell more than expected in January, according to official data released last week that showed a 1.5 percent drop - the biggest since April 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.