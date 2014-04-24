TABLE-UK CBI reports big rebound in retail sales growth in April

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results for the Confederation of British Industry’s April distributive trades’ survey (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

-----------2014---------------2013----------------------

Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+30 +13 +37 +14 +34 +1 +2 +34 +27

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+27 +21 +28 +16 +12 +12 +21 +26 +15

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+15 +6 +16 -2 +25 +1 +12 +14 +10

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+18* -15 -3 -5 -1 -9 -2 +12 +10

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+17 +16 +4 +19 +29 +22 +12 +5 +5

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

----------------2014-------------2013--------------------

May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+43** +36 +28 +15 +29 +24 +23 +31 +26

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+36 +26 +24 +23 +25 +26 +27 +22 +16

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+23 +12 +24 +15 +14 +2 +7 +19 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+15 +1 +1 -4 -2 +8 0 +9 +10

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+15 +8 +6 +11 +29 +17 +11 +10 +11 * Highest volume of sales for the time of year since Dec 2010 * Highest expected volume of annual sales since Dec 2010

The survey was conducted between March 25 and April 11 and was based on 69 retailers.