TABLE-UK CBI reports big rebound in retail sales growth in April

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results for the Confederation of British Industry’s April distributive trades’ survey (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
-----------2014---------------2013----------------------
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+30 +13 +37 +14 +34 +1 +2 +34 +27
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+27 +21 +28 +16 +12 +12 +21 +26 +15
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+15 +6 +16 -2 +25 +1 +12 +14 +10
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+18* -15 -3 -5 -1 -9 -2 +12 +10
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+17 +16 +4 +19 +29 +22 +12 +5 +5
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
----------------2014-------------2013--------------------
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+43** +36 +28 +15 +29 +24 +23 +31 +26
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+36 +26 +24 +23 +25 +26 +27 +22 +16
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+23 +12 +24 +15 +14 +2 +7 +19 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+15 +1 +1 -4 -2 +8 0 +9 +10
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+15 +8 +6 +11 +29 +17 +11 +10 +11 * Highest volume of sales for the time of year since Dec 2010 * Highest expected volume of annual sales since Dec 2010
The survey was conducted between March 25 and April 11 and was based on 69 retailers.