* Retail sales decline again in January
* No economist polled by Reuters had expected a fall
* Sales over 3 months fall, weakest since late 2013
* Prices up by most since July 2013
* Sterling falls sharply after data
By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce
LONDON, Feb 17 British shoppers unexpectedly cut
back on their spending in January as last year's Brexit vote
pushed up inflation, official data showed on Friday, the
strongest sign to date that the country's economy is heading for
a slowdown.
Consumers were barely fazed last year by June's decision to
leave the European Union. But they are turning more cautious
with prices rising quickly in response to the post-referendum
slump in the value of the pound and higher oil prices.
Official data on Friday showed retail sales volumes fell by
0.3 percent month-on-month in January, much weaker than
economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 0.9 percent
increase. No forecaster had expected a fall.
"The theme for most forecasters this year is that consumer
spending is going to suffer as higher prices erode real incomes.
But I don't think anyone would have expected the pace of
spending to have suffered so much so soon," Alan Clarke, an
economist with Scotiabank, said.
The pound fell sharply and was down half a percent against
the U.S. dollar after the data. British government bond prices,
which like the currency are sensitive to expectations about
future Bank of England interest rate decisions, rose.
Friday's data underscores why the Bank has signalled it is
in no rush to raise record-low rates as it expects rising
inflation will hurt the spending power of households.
The Office of National Statistics said retail prices rose
1.9 percent in January compared with a year ago, the most since
July 2013 and up sharply from December's 0.9 percent. The rise
in motor fuel prices, up 16.1 percent, was the biggest since
September 2011.
As well as weaker sterling, fuel prices have been pushed up
by an increase in global oil prices.
Monthly retail sales figures can be volatile but over the
three months to January sales were also down, falling by 0.4
percent in volume terms, their weakest performance since
November 2013.
"In the three months to January 2017, retail sales saw the
first signs of a fall in the underlying trend since December
2013," ONS statistician Kate Davies said. "The evidence suggests
that increased prices in fuel and food are significant factors
in this slowdown."
Compared with January 2015, sales rose 1.5 percent, their
weakest performance since November 2013.
A sharp fall in sales in December was worse than previously
estimated, the ONS also said.
There had been signs from private surveys before Friday's
official data that consumers turned more cautious in January
while the Bank of England has said consumer borrowing slowed in
December.
ONS data published earlier this week showed inflation
hitting its highest level since mid-2014 while growth in the
earnings of workers slowed.
