INSTANT VIEW 7-UK retail sales post surprise fall in Jan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

INSTANT VIEW 7-UK retail sales post surprise fall in Jan

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - British retail sales posted a
surprise fall in January as unusually snowy weather hurt food
stores in particular, data showed on Friday.
    
    ANALYSTS' VIEWS
    PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC
    "This could well be a snow story, but it does run contrary
to a more buoyant BRC (British Retail Consortium) survey.
Markets and policymakers all know that the numbers are volatile
and unreliable at this time of year but I'd rather be explaining
away a period of volatile strength ... than numbers like these."
    "We have seen a weakening in retail sales figures in recent
months, which is curious given that official data actually shows
that the real income background has been relatively buoyant."
    
    RICHARD LOWE, HEAD OF RETAIL & WHOLESALE SECTOR, BARCLAYS
    "While snow slowed sales on the physical high street, larger
retailers were able to stave off falls in footfall with strong
virtual traffic as shoppers avoided the bad weather conditions.
I expect this trend to continue as retailers feed consumers'
growing need for convenience and carry on investing in their
online offerings."
    
    DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS
    "It looks like it's genuinely erratic weakness rather than
anything to signal an underlying weakening. It very much sounds
as though, being located in food and in smaller retail stores,
it's very connected to the weather. It does raise the risk
marginally of a contraction in Q1 in GDP terms but there's a lot
of other data to come before we can judge that too clearly.
    "Inflation was, albeit at the high annual rate, relatively
benign on the month so I don't think it played a big part. 
    "It does genuinely sound as though it's a shock erratic
factor that's doing that, which does mean because it's happened
in January you can get some catch-back in February and March.
    "So it shouldn't necessarily have too much implication for
overall Q1, so I wouldn't over-egg the triple dip side of it. If
that weakness got reflected in the broader service sector output
then that would be more worrying for January."
    
    JENS LARSEN, RBC
    "You have to be careful here. There is never a lot of signal
in retail sales for consumption demand, and here we have to be
particularly careful because of the weather effect.
    "But it does look a surprisingly weak number and not all of
it can be a weather effect. There is no escaping that this is a
weak start to Q1."
    
    AMIT KARA, UBS
    "The numbers are clearly disappointing and in part that's
because of the snow. But I think if we look through the
month-on-month variations, the picture is quite dismal. 
    "That said, our judgment is that this year will be a
modestly better year for the consumer. But again there are huge
risks on either side, primarily depending on the evolution on
oil and commodity prices more generally."
    
    ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK
    "This probably brings the question of triple dip back on the
table again. If this is the sort of disruption we see from snow,
and it's reflected in output in the rest of the economy, then it
could be bad news for Q1."
    
    GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:
    "It shows that what we've seen over the Christmas period has
been very weak. Not only did we have a fall in the pre-Christmas
period but we saw a fall in the January sales as well. And when
we look at the overall numbers for Christmas - we tend to look
at between November and January - they've been exceptionally
weak. We didn't see anything big in November and we've seen two
declines thereafter.
    "So I think they're disappointing. One of the reasons might
be because inflation has picked up and that might mean that
volumes of sales have been weaker. Inflation picking up has
probably been one of the main reasons why that has come down."
    
    *******************************************************
    
    KEY FIGURES FOR UK RETAIL SALES
    RETAIL SALES VOLUME      JAN      DEC               FORECAST
    Monthly s/adj change    -0.6     -0.3   (-0.1)        0.4   
 
    Year-on-year change     -0.6      0.1    (0.3)        0.8   
    Sales excl. fuel mm     -0.5     -0.4   (-0.3)        0.4
    Sales excl. fuel yy      0.2      0.8    (1.1)        1.4
    FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, CLICK ON 
    
    KEY POINTS
    - Biggest yearly fall in overall retail sales volumes since
April 2012
    - Biggest 3m/3m fall in retail sales since March 2010
    - Largest monthly fall in food sales since May 2011
    - Largest yearly fall in food sales since April 2012

