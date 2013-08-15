FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales jump more than expected in July
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 15, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales jump more than expected in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. Figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported values) RETAIL SALES VOLUME JULY JUNE FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 1.1 0.2 (0.2) 0.6 Year-on-year change 3.0* 1.9 (2.2) 2.5 3mth/3mth 1.8** 1.1 (0.9) Sales excl. fuel mm 1.1 0.3 (0.2) 0.6 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.1 1.8 (2.1) 2.7 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 2.5 2.1*** 1.5 Total pred non-food -0.3 2.0 1.7 Non-specialised -1.6 3.1 2.2 Textile,clothing,foot -0.2 1.4 1.6 Household goods -1.3 -2.3 2.0 Other stores 1.0 4.8 1.4 Non-store/repair 1.7 18.1 3.4 Automotive fuel 1.0 1.5 2.2

JULY JUNE Value pct change from year ago 4.9# 3.6 (3.8) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.8 2.8 (3.0) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 1.8## 1.7 (1.7)

* Biggest annual rise in sales volumes since Jan 2011

** Biggest 3-mth/3-mth increase in sales volumes since March 2004

*** Biggest annual rise in food sales volumes since April 2011

# Biggest annual rise in retail sales values since March 2012

## Highest deflator since April 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.