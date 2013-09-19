TABLE-UK retail sales weaker than expected in August

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported data. RETAIL SALES VOLUME AUG JULY FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.9* 1.1 (1.1) 0.4 Year-on-year change 2.1 3.0 (3.0) 3.3 3mth/3mth 1.7 1.8 (1.8) Sales excl. fuel mm -1.0 1.2 (1.1) UNCH Sales excl. fuel yy 2.3 3.2 (3.1) 3.1 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -2.7 -0.6 1.4 Total pred non-food 0.4 1.6 1.7 Non-specialised 1.0 4.6 3.1 Textile,clothing,foot 1.1 1.0 2.1 Household goods -1.6 -2.1 1.1 Other stores 0.5 2.7 0.8 Non-store/repair 0.8 28.7 4.1 Automotive fuel -0.6 -0.1 1.6

AUG JULY Value pct change from year ago 3.6 4.9 (4.9) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 4.0 3.8 (3.8) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 1.6 1.8 (1.8)

* Biggest monthly drop since October 2012