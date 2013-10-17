FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales pick up in September
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 17, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales pick up in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME SEPT AUG FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.6 -0.8 (-0.9) 0.4 Year-on-year change 2.2 2.1 (2.1) 2.1 3mth/3mth 1.5 1.7 (1.7) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.7 -0.8 (-1.0) 0.3 Sales excl. fuel yy 2.8 2.3 (2.3) 2.1 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.2 -0.6 1.7# Total pred non-food 1.8 3.6* 1.0 Non-specialised 0.2 4.1 1.1 Textile,clothing,foot 1.2 1.3 1.6 Household goods 3.0 1.1** -1.0 Other stores 2.5 7.0 1.5 Non-store/repair -0.9 19.9 4.2 Automotive fuel -0.7 -2.5 0.8

SEPT AUG Value pct change from year ago 3.2 3.6 (3.6) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.8 3.9 (4.0) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.9 1.6 (1.6)

# biggest three-month rise in food sales since June 2001

* biggest annual gain in predominantly non-food sales since February 2013 ** biggest annual gain in household good sales since November 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.