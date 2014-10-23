FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales down 0.3 pct m/m in September
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 23, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales down 0.3 pct m/m in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME SEPT AUG FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.3 0.4 (0.4) -0.1 Year-on-year change 2.7 3.7 (3.9) 2.8 3mth/3mth 0.3 0.6 (0.5) Sales excl. fuel mm -0.3 0.3 (0.2) -0.2 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.1 4.4 (4.5) 3.4 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.6 0.8 -0.5 Total pred non-food -1.9 3.2 1.4 Non-specialised -0.2 8.1 2.1 Textile,clothing,foot -7.8 -4.1 0.5 Household goods -1.1 6.5 2.3 Other stores 1.9 4.9 1.3 Non-store/repair 5.0 16.5 -0.4 Automotive fuel -0.3 -1.0 -0.9

SEPT AUG Value pct change from year ago 1.3 2.7 (2.7) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.9 2.7 (2.6) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -1.4 -1.0 (-1.2) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.