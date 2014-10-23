TABLE-UK retail sales down 0.3 pct m/m in September

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME SEPT AUG FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.3 0.4 (0.4) -0.1 Year-on-year change 2.7 3.7 (3.9) 2.8 3mth/3mth 0.3 0.6 (0.5) Sales excl. fuel mm -0.3 0.3 (0.2) -0.2 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.1 4.4 (4.5) 3.4 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.6 0.8 -0.5 Total pred non-food -1.9 3.2 1.4 Non-specialised -0.2 8.1 2.1 Textile,clothing,foot -7.8 -4.1 0.5 Household goods -1.1 6.5 2.3 Other stores 1.9 4.9 1.3 Non-store/repair 5.0 16.5 -0.4 Automotive fuel -0.3 -1.0 -0.9

SEPT AUG Value pct change from year ago 1.3 2.7 (2.7) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.9 2.7 (2.6) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -1.4 -1.0 (-1.2) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)