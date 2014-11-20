FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK retail sales +0.8 pct m/m in October
November 20, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales +0.8 pct m/m in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME OCT SEPT FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.8 -0.4 (-0.3) 0.3 Year-on-year change 4.3 2.3 (2.7) 3.8 3mth/3mth 0.4 0.2 (0.3) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.8 -0.3 (-0.3) 0.3 Sales excl. fuel yy 4.6 2.8 (3.1) 3.2 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.3 1.0 -0.3 Total pred non-food 1.5 6.9 1.4 Non-specialised 1.1 8.2 3.1 Textile,clothing,foot 0.5 2.2 0.6 Household goods 2.6 10.8 3.8 Other stores 1.8 7.8 -0.5 Non-store/repair -0.6 11.5 -0.7 Automotive fuel 1.0 1.7 -0.7

OCT SEPT Value pct change from year ago 2.8 0.9 (1.3) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 2.0 1.7 (1.9) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -1.5 -1.4 (-1.4) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)

