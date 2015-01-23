FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK retail sales show unexpected +0.4 pct gain m/m in December
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 23, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales show unexpected +0.4 pct gain m/m in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME DEC NOV FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.4 1.6 (1.6) -0.6 Year-on-year change 4.3 6.4 (6.4) 3.0 3mth/3mth 2.3 1.1 (1.1) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.2 1.7 (1.7) -0.7 Sales excl. fuel yy 4.2 6.8 (6.9) 3.3 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 1.3 0.8 1.3 Total pred non-food -0.6 6.7 3.0 Non-specialised -4.5 1.1 1.8 Textile,clothing,foot -1.1 2.3 0.1 Household goods -4.7 7.6 4.7 Other stores 5.2 14.1 5.3 Non-store/repair -0.7 8.2 3.2 Automotive fuel 2.4 5.2 2.3

DEC NOV Value pct change from year ago 1.9 4.3 (4.3) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 2.9 2.6 (2.6) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -2.2 -2.0 (-2.0) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)

