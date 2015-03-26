FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales +0.7 pct m/m in Feb, beat forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 26, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales +0.7 pct m/m in Feb, beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME FEB JAN FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.7 0.1 (-0.3) 0.4 Year-on-year change 5.7 5.9 (5.4) 4.7 3mth/3mth 2.0 2.4 (2.3) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.7 -0.3 (-0.7) 0.4 Sales excl. fuel yy 5.1 5.2 (4.8) 4.2 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.2 1.2 1.1 Total pred non-food 0.9 6.9 1.2 Non-specialised 1.7 8.7 -0.2 Textile,clothing,foot 1.0 6.1 1.0 Household goods 1.2 9.1 -0.7 Other stores 0.2 5.2 3.4 Non-store/repair 1.9 15.1 5.1 Automotive fuel 0.4 10.8 6.3

FEB JAN Value pct change from year ago 2.2 2.7 (2.3) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 2.1 2.8 (2.7) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.6 -3.1 (-3.1) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.