TABLE-UK retail sales show surprise fall in March on fuel sales dip
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 23, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales show surprise fall in March on fuel sales dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME MARCH FEB FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.5 0.6 (0.7) 0.4 Year-on-year change 4.2 5.4 (5.7) 5.4 3mth/3mth 0.9 1.8 (2.0) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.2 0.6 (0.7) 0.4 Sales excl. fuel yy 5.0 4.8 (5.1) 5.4 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.4 3.5 0.3 Total pred non-food -0.1 4.5 0.0 Non-specialised -0.4 6.6 2.3 Textile,clothing,foot 0.9 2.1 0.2 Household goods 1.5 11.3 1.8 Other stores -1.9 1.3 -2.8 Non-store/repair 0.6 16.4 4.4 Automotive fuel -6.2 -2.6 4.1

MARCH FEB Value pct change from year ago 0.7 2.0 (2.2) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.7 2.0 (2.1) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.1 -3.6 (-3.6) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)

