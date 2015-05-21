FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales stronger than expected in April, +1.2 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales stronger than expected in April, +1.2 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME APRIL MARCH FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 1.2 -0.7 (-0.5) 0.3 Year-on-year change 4.7 4.0 (4.2) 3.8 3mth/3mth 0.7 0.9 (0.9) Sales excl. fuel mm 1.2 0.0 (0.2) 0.3 Sales excl. fuel yy 4.7 4.8 (5.0) 3.7 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.1 0.2 0.0 Total pred non-food 2.4 8.0 0.9 Non-specialised 0.3 5.2 1.8 Textile,clothing,foot 5.2 8.7 2.3 Household goods 0.5 11.9 3.1 Other stores 2.8 6.6 -2.1 Non-store/repair 0.1 10.5 3.5 Automotive fuel 2.0 4.6 0.0

APRIL MARCH Value pct change from year ago 1.8 0.5 (0.7) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.3 1.6 (1.7) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.2 -3.2 (-3.1) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.