TABLE-UK retail sales inch up in July, fuel sales weigh

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME JULY JUNE FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.1 -0.1 (-0.2) 0.4 Year-on-year change 4.2 4.2 (4.0) 4.4 3mth/3mth 0.5 0.7 (0.7) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.4 -0.3 (-0.2) 0.4 Sales excl. fuel yy 4.3 4.1 (4.2) 4.3 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.2 1.3 0.5 Total pred non-food 0.7 4.7 0.4 Non-specialised 1.6 7.5 1.1 Textile,clothing,foot -1.5 3.3 0.9 Household goods 3.6 13.4 1.5 Other stores 0.3 -1.3 -1.1 Non-store/repair 1.4 18.0 3.5 Automotive fuel -2.6 3.3 -1.0

JULY JUNE Value pct change from year ago 1.0 1.0 (0.9) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.2 1.3 (1.3) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.0 -3.0 (-2.9) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)