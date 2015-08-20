FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales inch up in July, fuel sales weigh
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales inch up in July, fuel sales weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.

Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME JULY JUNE FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.1 -0.1 (-0.2) 0.4 Year-on-year change 4.2 4.2 (4.0) 4.4 3mth/3mth 0.5 0.7 (0.7) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.4 -0.3 (-0.2) 0.4 Sales excl. fuel yy 4.3 4.1 (4.2) 4.3 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.2 1.3 0.5 Total pred non-food 0.7 4.7 0.4 Non-specialised 1.6 7.5 1.1 Textile,clothing,foot -1.5 3.3 0.9 Household goods 3.6 13.4 1.5 Other stores 0.3 -1.3 -1.1 Non-store/repair 1.4 18.0 3.5 Automotive fuel -2.6 3.3 -1.0

JULY JUNE Value pct change from year ago 1.0 1.0 (0.9) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.2 1.3 (1.3) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -3.0 -3.0 (-2.9) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.