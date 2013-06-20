FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK retail sales rise much more than forecast in May
#Deflation
June 20, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales rise much more than forecast in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported values) RETAIL SALES VOLUME MAY APR FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 2.1* -1.1 (-1.3) 0.8 Year-on-year change 1.9* 0.8 (0.5) 0.2 3mth/3mth 0.7 0.9 (0.7) Sales excl. fuel mm 2.1* -1.2 (-1.4) 0.9 Sales excl. fuel yy 2.1* 0.6 (0.2) 0.5 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 3.5** -0.5 UNCH Total pred non-food 0.7 2.2 0.3 Non-specialised -0.1 1.2 -1.1 Textile,clothing,foot 1.4 1.1 -1.6 Household goods 0.7 -3.4 -1.8 Other stores 0.5 7.9 4.4 Non-store/repair 4.3 19.1 6.7 Automotive fuel 1.7 0.1 1.4

MAY APR Value pct change from year ago 3.1 1.5 (1.3) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.5 1.3 (1.2) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.9 0.5 (0.6)

* Biggest monthly and yearly rises in retail sales, both including and excluding fuel, since February

** Sharpest monthly rise in food sales since April 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
