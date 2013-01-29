FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco puts rivals under pressure as matches market growth-Kantar
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Tesco puts rivals under pressure as matches market growth-Kantar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest grocer, maintained its market share and matched market growth for the first time since June 2011, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco’s sales increased 3.3 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 20, giving it a market share of 30.4 percent and putting its rivals under pressure.

No. 2 grocer Asda achieved growth of 2.1 percent, while No. 3 player J Sainsbury saw growth of 3.2 percent, said Kantar.

No. 4 player Wm Morrison was the laggard again with a sales fall of 1.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.