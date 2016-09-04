FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK shop prices fall at faster pace in August, but pressures ahead - BRC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

UK shop prices fall at faster pace in August, but pressures ahead - BRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British shop prices fell at a faster rate in August, although the weak pound could start to feed through to retailers in the months ahead, an industry survey showed on Monday.

Shop prices fell 2.0 percent in August compared with 1.6 percent in July, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Food prices fell at the fastest pace on record, dropping 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent.

"The devaluation of sterling in wake of the referendum will put upward pressure on shop prices," said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.

"But that's likely to take several months to properly feed through, given that retailers won't feel the brunt of the cost increases until existing contracts with foreign suppliers come to an end."

Sterling hit a one-month high on Friday, topping $1.33 but it is still about 11 percent below its level against the dollar before the June 23 vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Laura Gardner Cuesta, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.