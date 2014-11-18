FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-UK grocery market contracts for first time in 20 years- Kantar
November 18, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-UK grocery market contracts for first time in 20 years- Kantar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Kantar Worldpanel says grocery sales fall 0.2 pct year on
year
    * Sales drop to 24.88 billion stg in 12 weeks to Nov. 9
    * Aldi and Lidl sales up 25.5 and 16.8 percent respectively
    * Tesco sales down 3.7 pct but rate losing market share
slows

 (Adds detail)
    By James Davey
    LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's grocery market has
suffered its first three-monthly sales decline in at least 20
years, industry data showed on Tuesday, adding to the pressure
on the traditional "big four" players as they gear up for the
key Christmas trading season.
    The data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed UK
grocery sales fell 0.2 percent year-on-year to 24.88 billion
pounds ($39 billion) in the 12 weeks to Nov. 9, the first
decline since Kantar's records began in 1994.
    The drop reflected a price war led by fast-growing German
discounters Aldi and Lidl, which have
small market shares but whose growing popularity is highlighted
by their increased sales of 25.5 and 16.8 percent respectively.
    With austerity-era shopping habits becoming entrenched among
British consumers, the discounters have been stealing share from
market leader Tesco, also mired in an accounting
scandal, Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury and
Morrison.
    All four have responded by cutting their own prices but only
Asda has stemmed the flow of shoppers to the discounters.
   
    "The fight for a bigger share of sales has ignited a price
war which means an average basket of everyday goods such as
milk, bread and vegetables now costs 0.4 percent less than it
did this time last year," Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and
consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said in a statement.
    "This is bad news for retailers but good news for shoppers,
with price deflation forecast to continue well into 2015,"
McKevitt said.
    
    STRUCTURAL CHANGE 
    Last week Sainsbury CEO Mike Coupe said the UK grocery
industry was facing into a "once-in-a-generation combination of
cyclical and structural change" and cautioned that like-for-like
sales in the supermarket part of the sector would be negative
for the next few years.
    The big four are having to deal with a combination of price
deflation, customers shopping around and a post-recession trend
of people eating out more often. Their big out-of-town stores
selling clothing and fridges as well as food have also lost
appeal among consumers preferring to use local convenience
shops, or shop online for big-ticket items.
    On Monday a research note from investment bank Goldman Sachs
said Britain's three listed supermarket chains had 20 percent
too much space and needed to close stores.
    Kantar said Tesco's sales fell 3.7 percent over the 12-week
period, though the rate at which it is losing market share
slowed. Asda's sales fell in line with the market and it held
its market share at 17.2 percent, but Sainsbury and Morrison
both recorded a decline in share compared with last year, with
sales down 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
    Aldi took a record market share of 4.9 percent, while Lidl
achieved a share of 3.5 percent.
    At the premium end, sales at Waitrose, part of John Lewis
, rose 5.6 percent, taking its share to 5.1 percent.
    Following table shows market share and sales change
(percent):
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Nov. 9 2014   Nov. 10 2013  in sales
 Tesco            28.7          29.8          -3.7
 Asda             17.2          17.2          -0.2
 Sainsbury        16.4          16.8          -2.5
 Morrison         11.1          11.5          -3.3
 Co-operative      6.2           6.3          -1.3
 Waitrose          5.1           4.8           5.6
 Aldi              4.9           3.9          25.5
 Lidl              3.5           3.0          16.8
 Iceland           2.0           2.0          -0.8
 (1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound)

 (Additional reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Jane Baird
and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
