FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK pension system not ready for government's free access pledge
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 15, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

UK pension system not ready for government's free access pledge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s pension system is unprepared for the provision of free access to retirement savings for some people pledged by the government from next April, the director general of the Association of British Insurers said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the National Association of Pension Funds’ annual conference in Liverpool, Otto Thoresen said the industry was not geared up to allow scheme members to get at their money whenever they choose.

“The way pension systems have been built up to now means the reality of what people will face next year and the expectation are miles apart,” said Thoresen, whose organisation’s 300 members represent 90 percent of the UK insurance market.

The government on Tuesday announced plans to allow over-55s greater access to pension savings, building on a big shake-up of the country’s pension industry laid out in this year’s budget in March. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.