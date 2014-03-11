UPDATE 2-Powerful rail union leader Bob Crow dies at 52

(Adds quotes, colour, implication for RMT)

By Belinda Goldsmith

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - One of Britain’s most powerful union leaders, Bob Crow, died suddenly on Tuesday, prompting a flow of tributes from even his ideological enemies with whom he fought bitterly during a series of crippling strikes on London’s underground rail network.

The Rail Maritime and Transport workers’ union (RMT) said Crow, 52, its blunt-talking general secretary, died in the early hours of Tuesday. A spokesman would not confirm reports that he died in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The left-wing union leader was loathed by many Londoners after orchestrating a 48-hour tube strike that caused travel chaos for millions of commuters last month but loved by members of the RMT for whose rights he fought for more than a decade.

But trade union specialists said those Londoners hoping for less disruption on the trains under new RMT leadership were likely to be disappointed as Crow’s success in extracting concessions from employers through hard talk and industrial disruption had set the mould for his successor.

While a divisive figure, even his fiercest rivals, including his long-time ideological foe London Mayor Boris Johnson, were quick to praise his tireless fight for the RMT’s 80,000 members.

“Bob Crow was a fighter and a man of character. Whatever our political differences - and there were many - this is tragic news,” Johnson said in statement.

“He shared my goal to make transport in London an even greater success. It’s a sad day.”

Crow, an imposing, stocky man with a penchant for wearing duffel coats and a trademark peaked cap, was a larger-than-life character, a throwback to the strong union movement of the 1970s, with no qualms about confronting politicians.

Despite earning an annual salary of 145,000 pounds ($241,200) - nearly five times the national average - he continued to live in a state-funded house in London.

BOB “PINA COLADA” CROW

Never far from controversy, Crow came under fire in the British media in February when he was photographed on holiday on a beach in Brazil just days before the start of the latest tube strike to protest over ticket office closures and job cuts.

“What do you want me to do,” he replied with typical chutzpah in his east London accent. “Sit under a tree and read Karl Marx every day?”

Tributes poured in for Crow, who had led the RMT since 2002 and was re-elected unopposed for another five year term in 2011.

The RMT is dwarfed by a list of other unions in Britain where the largest, Unite, has 1.4 million members but Crow made his mark for his role overseeing transport in the capital.

The popular leader managed to increase the size of the RMT by more than 20,000 members after a rocky period for trade unions which lost membership heavily in the 1980s and 1990s.

Recent data show there are now about 172 unions with 7.2 million members, about 26 percent of the workforce.

Former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone told Sky News that Crow always fought hard for his members, speaking at rallies and events more weekends.

“The only working-class people who still have well-paid jobs in London are his members,” Livingstone said.

The RMT closed its head office in London on Tuesday as a sign of respect while wellwishers laid flowers and cards outside the building and tributes from politicians, fellow unionist and supporters flooded social media.

“He was a throwback to a time when trade unions and trade unionists were more important,” Christian Wolmar, a British transport commentator, told Reuters.

“He was a popular media figure when the trade unions really don’t have very many people who are media savvy and able to present themselves as popular.”

While Londoners might expect the RMT to become more moderate without Crow, trade union specialists said this was unlikely in light of what he had achieved as the union’s leader.

“I think they’ll think - and probably quite right - is that what you need with London Underground is someone who is going to stand up and fight on behalf of the members,” said Steve Blunt, trade union specialist at Clyde & Co law firm.

“I think the closer (potential candidates) link themselves to him, the greater the chance that they will be elected. That’s why I think you’ll end up almost with a Bob Crow clone.” (Additional reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Stephen Addison)