LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A British court has fined Merlin Entertainments 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) over a rollercoaster crash at its Alton Towers theme park in June last year that seriously injured five people, ITV reported on Tuesday.

The fine was announced at Stafford Crown Court, central England, after Merlin admitted breaching health and safety rules over the accident on "The Smiler" ride. ($1 = 0.7725 pounds) (Writing by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)