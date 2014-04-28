FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator says no reason to investigate Royal Mail sell-off
April 28, 2014

UK regulator says no reason to investigate Royal Mail sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Monday there was no reason to launch an inquiry into the government’s privatisation of postal operator Royal Mail , a sell-off that has drawn criticism that it short-changed the taxpayer.

Last October, Britain sold 60 percent of Royal Mail at 330 pence per share, ending 500 years of state control and raising 2 billion pounds ($3.36 billion) for the public purse.

$1 = 0.5948 British Pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment and William James; Editing by Angus MacSwan

