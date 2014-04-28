UK regulator says no reason to investigate Royal Mail sell-off

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Monday there was no reason to launch an inquiry into the government’s privatisation of postal operator Royal Mail , a sell-off that has drawn criticism that it short-changed the taxpayer.

Last October, Britain sold 60 percent of Royal Mail at 330 pence per share, ending 500 years of state control and raising 2 billion pounds ($3.36 billion) for the public purse.