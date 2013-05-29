UK government appoints lead banks for Royal Mail listing

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The British government has appointed Goldman Sachs and UBS as the lead banks to run a planned London stock market listing of Royal Mail.

The initial public offering is expected to take place later this year and could value the state-owned business at 2-3 billion pounds, making it Britain’s biggest privatisation for 20 years.

Goldman and UBS will act as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners, Business Minister Michael Fallon said in a statement on Wednesday, while Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch will also be joint bookrunners.

All four had already been advising either the company or the government on options for a planned sale.