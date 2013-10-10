Royal Mail list price due to be announced later on Thursday

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain said it will announce the price at which it has sold shares in Royal Mail later on Thursday, expected to be near the top end of its range after it received huge demand for the country’s largest privatisation in decades.

Order books on the 3.3 billion pound privatisation closed on Tuesday. A price range of 260 pence to 330 pence had previously been set. Royal Mail said it would also announce the allocation of the shares after market close on Thursday.

Conditional trading by institutional investors in the shares of Royal Mail, a company which is almost 500 years old, is due to start on Friday.