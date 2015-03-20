Britain's top court to rule on Prince Charles' government letters

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s top court will rule next week whether “frank” letters sent by Prince Charles to government ministers should be made public, potentially embarrassing the heir-to-the-throne and raising the contentious issue of royal interference in politics.

For years, the left-leaning Guardian newspaper has sought access to 27 letters written by Charles to members of ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Labour government between 2004 and 2005 under the country’s freedom of information laws.

Last year, the Court of Appeal decided that a gagging order imposed by the country’s former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, who had called the letters “particularly frank”, was unlawful.

Grieve, then the government’s chief legal adviser, had said any perception that Charles had disagreed with ministers “would be seriously damaging to his role as future monarch because, if he forfeits his position of political neutrality as heir to the throne, he cannot easily recover it when he is king”.

Grieve was allowed to appeal to the country’s Supreme Court over the decision to overturn his block on publication, with Prime Minister David Cameron lending his weight to the decision to challenge the verdict.

Seven of the country’s most senior judges will deliver their verdict next Thursday, the Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)