UK's Kate leaves hospital after morning sickness
December 6, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

UK's Kate leaves hospital after morning sickness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Prince William’s pregnant wife Kate left the King Edward VII hospital in central London on Thursday where she had spent four days being treated for acute morning sickness.

Accompanied by her husband, Kate, 30, appeared at the steps of the hospital smiling and holding a bouquet of yellow flowers. Neither she nor William spoke to waiting reporters before being driven way.

Kate, who married the second-in-line to the throne in April last year, has been suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an acute morning sickness which causes severe nausea and vomiting and requires supplementary hydration and nutrients.

There has been no announcement about when the baby is due, although the prince’s spokesman has said Kate is less than 12 weeks pregnant. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Tim Castle)

