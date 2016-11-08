FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

UK's Prince Harry hits out at media intrusion over new U.S. girlfriend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry issued a rare statement on Tuesday to criticise the media for intruding into the private life of his new American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, saying the press had crossed "a line".

"His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," Harry's Communications Secretary said in a statement.

"Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
