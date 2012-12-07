FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nurse who took prank call about royal Kate found dead
December 7, 2012

Nurse who took prank call about royal Kate found dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A female nurse who took a prank call at the London hospital that treated Prince William’s pregnant wife Kate for morning sickness has been found dead, the hospital said on Friday.

The death, which police said they were treating as unexplained, comes days after the King Edward VII hospital apologised after falling for the call from an Australian radio station and relaying details about Kate’s condition.

Reporting by Tim Castle and Peter Schwartzstein; Editing by Janet Lawrence

