Dragons and moats as Britain's Kate opens magical palace garden

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge played with children amidst a dragon nest and moats at a new play area inspired by Tudor Court legends which she officially opened at London’s Hampton Court Palace on Wednesday.

The wife of Prince William, Kate met the youngsters at the palace’s ‘Magic Garden’ and was later due to visit the National Portrait Gallery, where she will come face to face with two portraits of herself taken for the centenary of fashion magazine, British Vogue.