FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK royal Kate's sister Pippa wins court ban on hacked photos
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 28, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

UK royal Kate's sister Pippa wins court ban on hacked photos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, won a court injunction on Wednesday banning publication of 3,000 photos allegedly hacked from her iCloud account.

No details of the photos have been made public but newspapers have speculated they include images of the Duchess, Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William and the couple's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are currently touring Canada.

The injunction obtained at the High Court by Pippa Middleton, 33, and her fiance James Matthews, 40, blocks publication of the photos.

"The evidence points towards its having been a flagrant and dishonest act which has caused the claimant some considerable distress," said Middleton's lawyer, Adam Wolanski.

Neither Middleton nor Matthews were in court.

Website designer Nathan Wyatt, 35, of Wellingborough, in the county of Northamptonshire in central England, has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of a Computer Misuse Act offence in connection with the case.

He has been ordered to return to a south London police station in November. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.