a year ago
Britain's Prince William talks of tough moments in air ambulance work
September 20, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Britain's Prince William talks of tough moments in air ambulance work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William has spoken of "very sad, dark moments" he has faced as an air ambulance pilot in an online video and photo report looking at the emergency team he works with.

The Duke of Cambridge, 34, joined the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) last year, working both day and night shifts. He is known as Pilot William Wales to his colleagues, according to BBC website BBC Future which published photos and video of the EAAA service as part of National Air Ambulance Week.

"When I put my air ambulance hat on, and I come here and I fly, I'm one of the team...I want to get the job the done, and at the end of the day feel like I've made a difference and a contribution to whatever it is I've done that day," William said. "There are some very sad, dark moments. We talk about it a lot, and that's the best way of dealing with some of these situations. But it's hard...It can be quite difficult."

William, who is second in line to the British throne, was previously a search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force. (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
