FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berezovsky death consistent with hanging - police
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 25, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

Berezovsky death consistent with hanging - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday a post mortem examination found the cause of death of Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky was consistent with hanging and there were no signs of a violent struggle.

Police said further test will now be carried out, including toxicology and histology examinations, the results of which are likely to take several week. (r.reuters.com/jeq86t)

The 67-year-old Berezovsky’s body was found in the locked bathroom of his sprawling property west of London on Saturday. One of the most powerful among Russia’s so-called oligarchs, Berezovsky was once known as the “godfather of the Kremlin” and exerted immense power in politics and business during a turbulent decade that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Roddy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.