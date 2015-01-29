FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK summons Russian ambassador after military aircraft disrupt aviation
January 29, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

UK summons Russian ambassador after military aircraft disrupt aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain summoned the Russian ambassador on Thursday and asked him to explain why two Russian Bear long-range bombers had flown over the English channel the previous day, a move that forced British authorities to divert civil aircraft.

“We summoned the Russian ambassador to account for the incident which disrupted civil aviation,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman told Reuters.

British Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the two Russian planes, which were flying close to UK airspace, on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kylie MacLellan

