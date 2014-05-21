FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Search for British sailors to continue, no sightings yet -US Coast Guard
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 21, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Search for British sailors to continue, no sightings yet -US Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 21 (Reuters) - International efforts to find four British sailors missing since Friday in the Atlantic have not yet yielded any sightings of life rafts or persons in the water, U.S. Coast Guard Captain Anthony Popeil said on Wednesday.

He told reporters at a news conference in Boston that no decisions had yet been made on when to suspend the search, which also involves Britain and Canada, and that efforts would continue into at least Thursday.

The sailors on board the yacht Cheeki Rafiki went missing as they were returning to Britain from a sailing event in Antigua in the Caribbean and reported that the vessel was taking on water, forcing them to change course to head to the Azores.

The U.S. Coast Guard had suspended the search about 1,000 miles off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday, saying there was little chance for survival, but resumed it early Tuesday at the request of the sailors’ families. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.