FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain sends military plane to help search for missing sailors
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 21, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Britain sends military plane to help search for missing sailors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain has sent a military plane to help U.S. authorities in the hunt for four British yachtsmen missing in the Atlantic Ocean, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The sailors on board the yacht Cheeki Rafiki went missing on Friday as they were returning to Britain from a sailing event in Antigua in the Caribbean. They reported that the vessel was taking on water, forcing them to change course to head to the Azores.

Britain said a Hercules military transport aircraft had been deployed to join the international search, which was resumed on Tuesday after a public appeal backed by UK politicians.

“The Royal Air Force’s contribution to the search operation ... will provide additional capability and resilience to the resumed search led by US and Canadian forces,” Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.