8 months ago
UK's Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia says candour important, stresses friendship
December 11, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 8 months ago

UK's Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia says candour important, stresses friendship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reiterated Britain's close ties to Saudi Arabia on a visit on Sunday and said candour was also important, days after making comments widely seen as critical of the conservative Gulf Arab country.

He said in a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir that he had deep concern for Yemeni suffering but recognised Riyadh faced a grave threat from that country's conflict, in which the kingdom is leading a coalition of Arab forces against an Iranian-allied Yemeni group.

"I'm here to emphasise the friendship that exists between the UK and Saudi Arabia, and that is something that is developing and expanding," Johnson said.

"And it's also fair to say that we believe in candour in our relationship. Now is the time for us to talk about the positive things that we are doing together." (Reporting by Katie Paul; Writing by Maha El Dahan and William Maclean; Editing by Louise Ireland)

