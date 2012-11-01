FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

UK police arrest Starr in Savile abuse inquiry -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British police arrested comedian Freddie Starr on Thursday as part of an investigation triggered by allegations that late BBC presenter Jimmy Savile sexually abused children, media reported.

Police said in a statement they had arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of sexual offences. The man was identified by Sky News and ITV News as Starr, who earlier had offered to talk to police.

The allegations of abuse have shaken Britain’s state-funded broadcaster and shocked fans of Savile who was as famous for his charity work as he was for his eccentric TV style. Police have described Savile, who died last year, as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders with hundreds of victims now coming forward.

