Jimmy Savile radio producer denies sex allegations

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A former BBC radio producer who worked for years with disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile on Thursday denied involvement in sex offences after he was arrested and quizzed by police.

Ted Beston, whose work for BBC Radio 1 included producing shows hosted by Savile, was held at his home in south London on Wednesday by detectives investigating allegations made against the late presenter and other figures

Earlier this month, police said Savile was suspected of carrying out an unprecedented number of sex offences including 31 rapes, and almost 600 people have come forward with allegations, mostly dealing with sexual abuse.

Beston, 76, was the seventh person to be arrested since police launched their inquiries. He was released on bail after questioning.

“Mr Beston vehemently denies the historic allegations put to him by the police,” his lawyers said in a statement.

“When the Savile story surfaced in October, Mr Beston made clear then that he was shocked by the allegations. What emerged in October 2012 was a side of Savile that Mr Beston never knew.”

Police are dividing their investigation into three strands: offences allegedly committed alone by Savile, who died last year aged 84, offences committed by him with others and offences committed by others alone.

Beston’s arrest fell into the second category: Savile and others, police said.

On Wednesday, a report said the BBC did not try to cover-up allegations of sex abuse against Savile but strongly criticised senior managers for missing numerous warnings about his behaviour, and for the chaos and confusion that gripped the publicly funded broadcaster when the news broke in October.

A parliamentary committee on Thursday also condemned the decision to award a pay-off of 450,000 pounds and other perks to former Director General George Entwistle, who quit after just 54 days in the job in the wake of the Savile scandal.

“This cavalier use of public money is out of line with public expectations and what is considered acceptable elsewhere in the public sector,” said Margaret Hodge MP, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Chris Patten, chairman of the corporation’s governing body the BBC Trust, said the criticism was unfair and that they had taken legal advice before agreeing to the deal. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Steve Addison)