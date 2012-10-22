FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBC has questions to answer over Savile scandal-Cameron
October 22, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

BBC has questions to answer over Savile scandal-Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday the publicly funded BBC had serious questions to answer about a sex abuse scandal involving one of its former stars and suggestions that bosses had been involved in covering up allegations.

Pressure is growing on new BBC chief George Entwistle to explain why the internationally renouned media organisation axed its own expose of alleged abuse of underage girls by the eccentric, cigar-chomping Jimmy Savile who died last year.

“The developments today are concerning because the BBC has effectively changed its story about why it dropped the Newsnight programme about Jimmy Savile,” Cameron said. “These are serious questions. They need to be answered.”

On Monday, the editor of the BBC’s “Newsnight” programme stepped aside from his job after the broadcaster said he had given inaccurate or incomplete reasons for why his programme dropped an investigation into Savile.

