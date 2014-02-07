FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron: Currency union with an independent Scotland 'extremely difficult'
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Cameron: Currency union with an independent Scotland 'extremely difficult'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that it would be extremely difficult to make a currency union with an independent Scotland work, casting further doubt on one of the pro-independence camp’s main policy ideas.

“A lot of attention has been played particularly to the issue of the currency and I think it would be extremely difficult to make a currency union work between an independent separate Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom,” Cameron told an audience in London.

He made the comments after a keynote speech in which he urged Scotland to stay part of the UK when it votes in a Sept. 18 referendum later this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.