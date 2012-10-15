FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron signs deal for Scottish independence vote
October 15, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Cameron signs deal for Scottish independence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron and nationalist Scottish leader Alex Salmond signed an agreement on Monday to give the Scottish people a referendum on independence in 2014.

The referendum will ask voters whether they want Scotland to remain in the 305-year-old union with England.

Cameron opposes a break-up of the union, arguing that Britain is stronger together, and opinion polls show only between 30 and 40 percent of Scots support independence.

Scotland and England have shared a monarch since 1603 and have been ruled by one single parliament in London since 1707. In 1999, for the first time since then, a devolved Scottish parliament was opened following a referendum.

