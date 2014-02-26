Business leaders cast doubt on Scotland using the pound unilaterally

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - An independent Scotland’s use of the pound without a monetary union with the rest of the UK could endanger the stability of the nation’s financial sector, Scotland’s financial services industry head said on Wednesday.

Owen Kelly, chief executive of the Scottish Financial Enterprise, said adopting sterling unilaterally would mean losing the Bank of England as lender of last resort and having to shoulder the cost of setting up a new Scottish regulator.

He said using sterling outside its jurisdiction would create great uncertainty for the large financial sector that accounts for 12.5 percent of GDP in Scotland, the home of one quarter of the UK’s life insurance and pensions industry.

“It would be hard to imagine the industry as it currently exists and it would have to reconfigure to that new economic environment,” Kelly told the British parliament’s Scottish Affairs Committee.

“It’s an open question whether you could continue to serve UK customers from another jurisdiction.”

His comments came as a currency row has inflamed the debate over Scottish independence in recent weeks.

Scottish leader Alex Salmond wants to keep the British currency in a monetary union with the rest of the UK and retain the Bank of England as lender of last resort running monetary policy and setting interest rates.

But the main parties in Westminster have joined forces to flatly reject this as an option.

Refusing to spell out a Plan B, Salmond has insisted that Scotland would continue to use the pound, with critics branding any unilateral use of sterling as the “Panama Plan” alluding to Panama’s adoption of the dollar without U.S. involvement.

Kelly said using the pound unilaterally, or “sterlingisation”, could prompt ratings agencies to downgrade Scottish debt as the country would not be in charge of its own monetary policy and would need huge reserves of sterling.

“It would be an unusual choice. Banks could operate in Scotland. Whether they could operate on the same basis as they currently operate is an open question,” Kelly said.

Business leaders giving evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee in Edinburgh on Wednesday voiced their preference for a currency union if Scots voted on Sept. 18 to end the 307-year union with England.

Jim McColl, chief executive of engineering group Clyde Blowers, said a currency union and being tied to the Bank of England would still give Scotland plenty of fiscal freedom.

“It still gives you plenty of freedom to have the flexibility to design fiscal policies that would stimulate business growth and attract businesses into Scotland,” McColl said in a statement released after the hearing.

Salmond has accused the UK parties of bluff, saying that if Scotland did vote for independence then negotiations would start over a currency union as it was in the interests of both countries which are key trading partners.