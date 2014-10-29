British jets intercept Latvian plane over southern England

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Two Royal Air Force typhooon jets were scrambled on Wednesday to intercept a Latvian aircraft over southern England and escort it in to land at Stansted airport, an airport spokesman said.

The spokesman said the Russian-made aircraft was intercepted after losing communications with air traffic controllers and that police officers were carrying out checks with the crew.

No further details were immediately available about the flight, which landed at 1715 GMT. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Stephen Addison)