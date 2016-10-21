FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ambulance service treats 26 people after London City Airport evacuated
October 21, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

Ambulance service treats 26 people after London City Airport evacuated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - London's ambulance service said it had treated 26 people for breathing difficulties at London City Airport after an apparent chemical incident.

It said two people had been taken to hospital.

"Ambulance crews and our Hazardous Area Response Team are attending the incident at London City Airport," London Ambulance said in a statement. "We have treated 26 people at the London City Airport incident. We have taken two patients to hospital."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
