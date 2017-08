LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - London City Airport has been declared safe after emergency services found no evidence of a suspected chemical incident.

"Two complete sweeps of the airport building were carried out jointly by firefighters and police officers both wearing protective equipment," the fire bridge said.

"No elevated readings were found and the building was ventilated, searched and declared safe," it added. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)