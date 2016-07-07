FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London underground station evacuated in security alert
July 7, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

London underground station evacuated in security alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - A London underground station was evacuated on Thursday after an unspecified security alert, British police said.

No trains were stopping at Baker Street station, close to a number of London's tourist attractions such as a Madame Tussauds museum, and a number of underground lines were suspended, Transport for London said.

"The station has currently been evacuated as a precaution," British Transport Police said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
