4 months ago
British police say man arrested in incident on Whitehall, central London
April 27, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 4 months ago

British police say man arrested in incident on Whitehall, central London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday a man had been arrested after armed officers were seen on Whitehall, the street home to numerous government ministries in central London, with a BBC reporter saying two knives had been seen.

Police said no one had been injured in the incident but gave no further details. A BBC Home Affairs correspondent said on Twitter that two knives had been seen on the ground including a large "breadknife".

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

