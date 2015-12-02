FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police arrest four men in counter-terrorism probe
December 2, 2015

British police arrest four men in counter-terrorism probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British police arrested four men in the town of Luton on Wednesday on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism, police said in a statement.

The men, all in their 30s, were taken into custody at a London police station. Searches were being conducted at seven addresses in Luton, north of London, and several vehicles were also being searched, police said.

The arrests and searches were part of an ongoing investigation of individuals in the Luton area and were not connected to the Nov. 13 Islamic State attacks in Paris, the statement said.

The government has said seven plots to attack targets in Britain, directed or inspired by Islamic State, have been thwarted by security services in the past year. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

