2 months ago
Police make 12 arrests in connection with London attack -statement
June 4, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 2 months ago

Police make 12 arrests in connection with London attack -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Police made 12 arrests in east London on Sunday in connection with an attack on Saturday night in which seven people died and 48 were injured, London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing," the statement said.

Three assailants drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people on the street in the nearby Borough Market area. All three were shot dead by police at the scene. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by William James)

