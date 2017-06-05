FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 2 months ago

UK police release people arrested after London attack without charge

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Ten of the people arrested on Sunday as part of investigations into the London Bridge attack have been released without charge, British police said on Monday, meaning that all 12 arrested in the aftermath of the incident have now been let go.

The Metropolitan Police also said in a statement that specialist officers were working with families and the coroner to identify those who died in the attack.

In Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before running into the Borough Market nightlife area, where they slit throats and stabbed people indiscriminately. Seven people were killed and dozens wounded.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout

